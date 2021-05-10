Rodney Williams II named STATS Perform FCS All-American

Senior UT Martin tight end Rodney Williams II garnered another postseason honor after being named Monday to the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America second team after a breakout spring campaign.

After transitioning from wide receiver to tight end this season, he performed nicely en route to All-American honors in an abbreviated seven-game season while also receiving All-OVC second team recognitions. The 6-4 senior tallied 30 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.3 receptions per game and 10.9 yards per reception.

The Memphis native ranked first amongst league tight ends in all offensive categories while sitting amongst the OVC leaders in receptions (fifth), touchdowns (fifth), receptions per game (sixth) and receiving yards (seventh). His best game came against Eastern Illinois (March 7) where he posted career-highs with eight receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

(UTM Sports Information)