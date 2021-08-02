Rodney Williams II named Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American

UT Martin standout tight end Rodney Williams II has been named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America second team after a breakout spring season on the gridiron.

Williams earned his third All-American honor of his career after receiving postseason accolades courtesy of Phil Steele and Stats Perform following the 2020-21 season.

Hailing from Memphis, Williams is a Preseason All-OVC selection after tallying 30 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns last season. The converted wide receiver averaged 10.9 yards per catch in his first year at tight end.

Williams ranked amongst OVC leaders in touchdowns (four, second), receptions (30, fifth), receptions per game (4.3, sixth), yards (327, eighth) and yards per game (46.7, 10th) last year. His best game of the season came against Eastern Illinois when he set career-highs in receptions (eight), yards (95) and touchdowns (two).