Roger L. Stevens, the father of Tennessee State Senator John Stevens, passed away Monday in Gallatin.

Funeral Mass for Mr. Stevens, age 75, will be celebrated Monday at 11:00 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Gallatin.

After Mr. Stevens retired from Turner Construction Company after 30+ years, he enjoyed driving cars for auto dealerships and donating his time to his church and helping others.

Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.