Rolling Blackouts Continue Today

TVA has requested local power companies, including WCMES, begin 15 minute increments of rolling blackouts this morning.

General Manager Andrea Harrington told Thunderbolt Radio, WCMES, Gibson Electric, and others on the TVA system will begin these blackouts this morning and will continue until TVA notifies otherwise.

WCMES and Gibson Electric apologize for the inconvenience and are doing their best to keep the power grid operating during these extreme temperatures.

All are encouraged to take precautions to stay warm and safe during the outages.