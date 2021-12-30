Rolling roadblocks along Interstate 69 near Marshall-Graves County line Thursday and Friday

A TVA contractor plans a series of rolling roadblocks along Interstate 69 between Mayfield and Benton near the Marshall-Graves County line on Thursday and Friday to allow a helicopter to string high-voltage lines across I-69 near the 35-mile marker in Marshall County.

The two rolling roadblocks will be between 8 a.m. and noon both days.

This is part of TVA efforts to replace support towers and cross-country lines that were destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado.

Regular commuters should be aware of the location where the TVA crew constructed a temporary access point off the southbound lanes where the lines cross I-69.

Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel will assist with the rolling roadblocks to create a break in traffic that will allow cables to be placed over the roadway. It is possible both northbound and southbound traffic could be slowed or blocked for about 15 minutes at a time.