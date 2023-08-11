Rolling Thunder TN VI hosting Memorial Ride Saturday

Rolling Thunder TN VI will host a Memorial Ride Saturday to honor all veterans.

The ride begins at 2:00 with staging at 1:00 at Weldon Park in Martin.

The memorial ride will tour Dresden, Gleason, McKenzie, and Paris and a Missing Man Ceremony will be held at 3:00 at the Paris VFW Post 1889.

The ride will conclude at Fat Daddy’s at Standing Rock on Kentucky Lake.

Cars, trucks, and motorcycles are invited to join the ride.

The ride is in honor of all veterans and the more than 80,000 POWs and MIAs.

For more information, contact David Hawks at 731-225-0892.