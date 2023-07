Funeral services for Roy Herron, age 69, of Dresden, will be Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 2:00 at First United Methodist Church in Martin.

Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden.

Visitation will be Friday, July 14, 2023, from 5:00 until 8:00 and Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 11:00 until service time at the church.