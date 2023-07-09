Roy Herron Has Passed Away

Long time attorney, legislator and out door enthusiast Roy Brasfield Herron passed away Sunday morning (July 9th) after suffering from a jetski accident last Saturday on Kentucky Lake. He was 69.

Mr. Herron had been in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for the past week. He sustained numerous injuries in a water accident. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years Nancy Miller-Herron and their three sons, John, Rick and Ben.

He was a graduate of Dresden High School, UT Martin and Vanderbilt University where he received his Law and Master’s of Divinity degrees. Herron succeeded Ned Ray McWherter in the Tennessee House of Representatives when McWherter became governor in 1986. Herron would serve 26 years in the House and Senate combined.

Herron was active in many political campaigns including President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore’s election.

He unsuccessfully sought the 8th District House seat after Congressman John Tanner announced he would not seek re-election. Herron also served as Chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party Executive Committee in 2013 where he served one term.

He also authored four books “Things Held Dear: Soul Stories For My Sons,” Tennessee Political Humor: Some Of These Jokes You Voted For,” How Can A Christian Be in Politics?: A Guide Toward Faithful Politics” and “God and Politics: How Can A Christian Be In Politics?”

Outside of politics Herron competed in many marathons and Ironman Triathlons. He also was an avid bicyclist.

Former state representative and close friend Phillip Pinion said “Roy was always thinking about the people first.”

Dresden Mayor Mark Maddox, who succeed Roy Herron in the House of Representatives when Herron ran for the State Senate said “Dresden has lost a piece of it’s rich history with Roy’s passing. His gift was helping people.”

Thunderbolt President Paul Tinkle, who interviewed Herron more than a hundred times, said “Roy was soft spoken and when he spoke he looked you right in the eye and made you feel like you were the most important person in the room.. no matter who else was in the room. Roy had a special charisma that was genuine. Without question, Herron’s faith was more important to him than anything else.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.