Royals sign Beaty to minor league contract, invitation to Spring Training

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports the Kansas City Royals have signed Matt Beaty to a minor league contract with an invitation to the club’s Major League Spring Training.

The 29-year-old Beaty, from Dresden, spent time in the Majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2019 to 2021, helping the team win a World Series in 2020. He was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022.

The Royals signed Beaty as a first baseman and outfielder.

Matt Beaty played baseball at Dresden High School before playing his college ball at Belmont.

He and his wife, Jesica, began the Matt Beaty Scholarship Fund in 2019 to help Weakley County student athletes play at the next level and to help local sports programs.

Since then, the Beatys have hosted the Beaty Scholarship Weekend in November with a Saturday golf tournament in Sharon, followed by a Sunday afternoon picnic and youth baseball camp in Dresden.