Kentucky 1st District State Representative Steven Rudy has won re-election to another term.

Rudy defeated Carroll Hubbard by a vote total of 3,258 to 543 in the Kentucky primary.

Rudy’s results represented 86-percent of the vote, with Hubbard drawing only 14-percent.

With no Democratic candidate in the primary, Rudy will be unopposed in November’s general election.

He represents a portion of McCracken County, along with Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman Counties.