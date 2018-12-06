Kentucky First District State Representative Steven Rudy has been chosen by House Leadership to chair the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee for the next two years.

The Appropriations and Revenue Committee is responsible for setting tax policy and putting together the Commonwealth’s over $22 billion dollar biennial budget, which goes towards funding the operations of state government.

Nearly half of all state expenditures go toward funding K-12 education.

Following the announcement, Rudy said it was an honor to have the confidence of the leadership, to continue working to pass fiscally sound state budgets and reform the tax code to grows the economy and creates jobs.

Rudy is the first Republican to hold the First District State Representative seat in Kentucky.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...