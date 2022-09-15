“Run The Rails” in Downtown Union City on Saturday

The second annual “Run the Rails” will take place this Saturday in Union City.

The event draws runners from a wide area, and also serves as a fundraiser for the downtown area.

Main Street president Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about “Run the Rails”.(AUDIO)

In conjunction with the running, Charlene Burpo said the public is also encouraged to come to Kiwanis Park, for the “Day in the Park” activities.(AUDIO)

The Union City Police Department, Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Union City Fire Department are assisting in the neighborhood running routes.