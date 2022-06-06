Running of Red Light Blamed for Injury Accident in Union City

A Union City police report said the running of a red light was the cause of an injury accident last Thursday, at the intersection of Everett Boulevard and West Main Street.

Police reports said officers were called just after 6:15 in the morning, following a crash involving a Kenworth tractor-trailer truck and 2003 Jeep.

Witness reports said the Jeep, operated by 25 year old Zach E. Morris of Union City, ran the intersection red light headed westbound on Main Street.

Morris’s vehicle was then stuck on the driver’s side by the tractor-trailer truck, operated by 65 year old Nathaniel Denham of Science Hill, Kentucky.

Reports said the Jeep received extensive damage, with extrication needed by the Union City Fire Department to free him from the vehicle.

Morris was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, then sent to The Med in Memphis due to his injuries.

Police reports said Denham was not injured in the crash.

The accident report also stated Morris will be charged with a red light violation.