Dyer County Republican Rusty Grills is now an official member of the Tennessee Legislature.

During the opening of the 111th General Assembly in Nashville on Tuesday, Grills was issued the oath of office by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Bivens.

Following his swearing-in as the new 77th District State Representative, Grills was issued time at the podium by House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

At the close of Tuesday’s opening session, Grills was appointed to serve on the Transportation Committee, Local Committee, and Agriculture and Natural Resource Committee.