77th District State Representative-elect Rusty Grills says he is excited at the opportunity to serve Northwest Tennessee and the state.

Grills won the Republican nomination during the special primary election in November, and claimed the state seat last Thursday during the special General Election.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Grills said he was very appreciative of the support from those in Dyer, Lake and Obion County.

During his campaign trail, Grills said he felt his conservative views resonated with the voters in the district.

Grills said he anticipates being sworn-in to office around January 14th, to fill out the unexpired term of former State Representative Bill Sanderson.

He said he will then file papers to again run for the office in the Spring, and will hit the campaign trail in the district.