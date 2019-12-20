In a landslide victory, Dyer County Republican Rusty Grills has won the seat of 77th District State Representative.

Unofficial votes from the special General Election held in Lake, Dyer and a portion of Obion County, showed Grills receiving 3,344 votes, or 85.2-percent.

The tally represents both early voting and election day voting on Thursday.

Grills nearest opponent was Democrat Micheal Smith, of Dyer County, who received 504 votes, or 12.8-percent.

Independent candidate Max Smith received 59 votes, Ronnie Henley 21 and Billy M. Jones 15.

Independent voting in the special election represented less than one-percent of the total votes cast.

Grills was the leading vote receiver in all three county’s, capturing 2,103 votes in Dyer County, 1,010 in Obion County and 231 in Lake County.

In Obion County, only 1,185 votes were cast during the special General Election, which represents 10.2-percent of the 11,546 registered voters.

With the victory, Grills will now fill out the unexpired term of former Kenton Republican Representative Bill Sanderson, who resigned from his seat in September.