Rutherford County Sex Offender Compliance Check Leads to Arrests

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a sex offender compliance operation in Rutherford County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported officers gathered last week to conduct “Operation Sex Offender Maintaining Accountability and Compliance.”

The three-day saturation operation involved compliance checks of 194 registered sex offenders.

During the operation, officers made contact with 125 of the offenders, with 115 of those being in compliance.

Reported violations discovered during the campaign included failure to report complete or correct information, residing at an unregistered address, and failure to obtain the required code on a drivers license.

Eleven sex offenders were arrested on violations that included drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm.

Assisting in the operation was the U.S. Marshal’s Service, TBI Special Agents, and officers from the Murfreesboro, Smyrna and La Vergne Police Departments.