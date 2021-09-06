Ryan Daniel to Headline Friday Night at Soybean Festival

Country music entertainer Ryan Daniel will be the headlining act at the Tennessee Soybean Festival on Friday night.

Daniel was born in Massachusetts, but now makes his home near Clarksville.

Daniel told Thunderbolt News about his early days of serving his country.(AUDIO)

It was during his time in the Air Force, that Daniel said he was discovered for his musical talents.(AUDIO)

Following his decision to pursue a career in the music industry, Daniel will now release his third album titled “Ya’ll Ain’t Ready for This”.(AUDIO)

Daniel is scheduled to perform at 10:00 on the WK&T Amphitheater stage, with “A Man in Black” tribute to Johnny Cash starting at 8:00.