A packed crowd gathered Wednesday at noon, to honor the “Pride of Obion County” Ms. Sacci Doss.

The CornFest event in Union City included many former dance students and theater performers, who were inspired by her love and promotion of the arts in Obion County.

During her speech to those in attendance, Ms. Doss shared her first meeting with the Tennessee Arts Council.

Despite many years of teaching dance to thousands of students, and helping to produce numerous sold out plays at the Capitol Theater, Ms. Doss said the honor actually belonged to the community.

With the recognition, Ms. Doss became the 30th person to ever receive the “Pride of Obion County” title.