The “Pride of Obion County” will be honored Wednesday with a luncheon.

CornFest will honor Ms. Sacci Doss, with the luncheon at noon at The Venue at Center Point.

Ms. Doss was selected for the counties highest honor, for her many years of contributions to the arts and dance in Obion County.

Ms. Doss’s nominating letter said she opened the Union City Ballet School in 1967, and for 41 years taught thousands of area residents ballet, tap and gymnastics.

In 1989, she formed the Masquerade Theater, and was vital in purchasing and renovating the Capitol Theater in downtown Union City.

With the local theater, she performed roles such as director and choreographer for many plays that included “The Wizard of Oz”, “Cats”, and “A Chorus Line”.

Ms. Doss becomes the 30th individual in Obion County since 1992, to receive the “Pride of Obion County” honor.