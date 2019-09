Join us this week for our community affairs program :30 Minutes.

The program this week will be the CornFest “Pride of Obion County” luncheon held this week to honor Sacci Doss.

Tune in to :30 Minutes on Sunday morning at 7:00 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” and at 9:00 on 104.9 KYTN.

The program can also be heard by podcast on our website at thunderboltradio.com.