The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is receiving a lifesaving donation from the Sadie Saves Charity organization of Gleason.

The organization will be presenting the Sheriff’s Department with eight brand new Automated External Defibrillators valued at $8,000 dollars.

The lifesaving AEDs will be placed in deputies’ patrol cars responding to emergency calls across Weakley County.

The charity is named for Sadie Cook, a Gleason High School graduate and marketing major at UT Martin, who, at just 20 years of age in 2010, died of a bronchial asthma attack, possibly triggered by an allergic reaction.

The organization raises money to help save lives with the purchase of EpiPens and AED machines.

The Sadie Saves Charity will make the presentation Tuesday night at 5:00 at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.