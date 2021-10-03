Safe at Home address confidentiality program protects victims of domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds Tennesseans about Safe at Home, the free statewide address confidentiality program for anyone who has experienced domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, or any sexual offense.

“Hundreds of individuals and families have protected themselves from becoming victims again by protecting their address through our office’s Safe at Home address confidentiality program,” said Secretary Hargett. “I encourage Tennesseans of any age or gender who’ve been a victim of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, or any sexual offense to take advantage of this free program.”

Safe at Home prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.

Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include identifying information, make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

The first step to participate in Safe at Home is to complete an application with one of the Secretary of State’s partner agencies. Safe at Home has partner agencies serving all 95 counties in Tennessee. Safe at Home partner agencies include state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations that provide counseling and shelter services to victims of domestic abuse and other crimes. There is no cost to participate.

Each partner agency has certified application assistants to guide participants through enrollment. A list of partnering agencies is available at SafeAtHomeTN.com.