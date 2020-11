The annual “Blue Lights and Banks” canned food and toys collection event in Union City has now been canceled due to rising cases of COVID-19 and the issuance of a Mask Mandate in Obion County.

The Christmas event was the partnership of local banks, the Union City Police Department, Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Thunderbolt Broadcasting.

Collected items were delivered to Chimes for Charity to assist the needy in Obion County.