Officials with the Obion County Fair say safety will be the top priority in this years event.

The 62nd annual fair is scheduled to take place from August 21st thru August 29th at the fairgrounds in Union City.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News about safety issues in place for this years event.

Due to this years COVID-19 pandemic, Laws said changes and cancellations have been made to the schedule.

Despite the changes, Laws said an exciting lineup of events and activities is still scheduled at the fair.

Officials with the midway carnival have announced extended cleaning measures with the rides, along with one rider per car, and rides that seat only every-other car.

Plans call for the induction of two people into the fair Hall of Fame, which will take place at the Grand Opening on Friday, August 21st.