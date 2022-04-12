Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be honored Tuesday

A sailor killed at Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest Tuesday near his hometown of Dyersburg.

Chief Water Tender Claude White was just 20-years-old when he was killed December 7, 1941 on board the USS Oklahoma, one of the first ships hit in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

White will be buried with full military honors Tuesday, April 19th, at 2:00 in the Bell’s Chapel Cemetery in Dyer.

David Hawks, a member of Rolling Thunder-TN 6 tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

The U.S. Navy says over 400 crew members of the USS Oklahoma were recovered in 1944.

While some were identified, most were not and were buried as unknowns.

In 2015, the bodies were disinterred for DNA analysis and since that time, 300 members have been identified.