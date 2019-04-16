The Department for Public Health has announced that sixteen Kentuckians have tested positive with a strain of Salmonella linked to pre-cut melons, including cantaloupe, watermelon and honeydew.

Following the reporting, Public Health officials are advising the public to discard any pre-cut melon or fruit salads that contain pre-cut melon.

It has been determined that Caito Foods, of Indianapolis, Indiana, distributed the melon products, and have since issued a recall notice for all pre-cut melon products distributed in the United States.

Cases have been diagnosed in several states, with no deaths reported from this outbreak, however, there is a higher than normal hospitalization rate for this Salmonella infection.