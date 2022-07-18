Samaritan’s Purse Team Building Home in Cayce Community

The international organization, Samaritan’s Purse, is still in the local area helping those affected by the December 10th tornadoes.

A work crew is now building a new home in the Cayce community, with other construction underway in Mayfield.

At the building site in Cayce, Tom Frascatore of Upstate New York, said he is working with people from all across the United States.

Frascatore said the ability to assist those who have been affected was very rewarding.

With people from several states converged to the area to provide assistance, Frascatore explained the living conditions.

Franklin Graham is the President and Chairman of Samaritan’s Purse, which is now 52 years old and based out of Boone, North Carolina.

Photos from the Cayce home build site have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.