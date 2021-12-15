Samburg Full of Tangible Donations; Showers and Washing Machines Installed
The City of Samburg is requesting that no more tangible donations are needed at this time.
Reports indicate the Command Center, at First Assembly Church, is overwhelmed with supplies that have been donated and delivered.
Financial donations will still be accepted.
Samburg officials have also been awarded the use of washers and dryers, along with showers for local residents.
These are now located in front of the Assembly of God Church.