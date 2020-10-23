For the last four decades, a Samburg man has dedicated himself to serving his community with public and volunteer services.

On Saturday morning, Grant Reed will be honored with a dedication for his many hours of work.

Mayor John Glessner said a special called city meeting will be held at the Assembly of God Church, where the Samburg Alderman and Vice-Mayor will have City Hall named in his honor.

Mayor Glessner said the “Grant Reed Municipal Building” was a way to show thanks and appreciation for the dedication of service to the residents of Samburg.

A breakfast and public ceremony will be held during the meeting, which begins at 9:00.