Samburg Mayor Says City Continues With Recovery Efforts

Recovery efforts are continuing in Samburg following the damage caused by a tornado on December 10th.

The path of the tornado destroyed several homes, along with the building that housed the City Hall and Police Department.

Mayor John Glessner told Thunderbolt News that a temporary home for City Hall is now expected to be in place very soon.(AUDIO)

Mayor Glessner said the permanent location of new government buildings will be studied for the best decision.(AUDIO)

The Mayor said he has also been informed that the Post Office will return to Samburg, with plans also calling for approximately 14 new homes returning to the city.