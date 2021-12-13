Samburg Mayor Says City Will Recover From Tornado

Samburg Mayor John Glessner said recovery efforts started almost immediately, following the destructive tornado that struck parts of the city on Friday night.

Following the passage of the storm, which damaged the City Hall, Public Works Department, Post Office and several homes, Mayor Glessner said work began to help those within the community.(AUDIO)

Mayor Glessner said the focus now is to move forward with the clean-up and recovery efforts.(AUDIO)

The Mayor also expressed his appreciation to Representative Rusty Grills and Governor Bill Lee for their concern of the city and those affected.(AUDIO)

Photos from the storm damage in Samburg have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.