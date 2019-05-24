Fireworks, a car show, and a salute to veterans are just some of the events of the 5th annual Memorial Day Celebration at Samburg.

The Samburg Tourism Committee has again organized the holiday event, which draws a large crowd of visitors to Reelfoot Lake each year.

Tourism Committee Chairman Ed Mayberry spoke with Thunderbolt News about the Memorial Day Celebration.

The day will start with a 5K-Run beginning at the campground at 9:00, with music and pontoon cruises also part of the day’s activities.

The car show is free to enter, with the “Mayor’s Favorite Award” and “Spectator’s Choice Award” presented to classes that include antique, classic, rat rod and modified.

The fireworks show will be held from Reelfoot Lake starting at 9:00.