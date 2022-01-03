Samburg Receives Donation of Fire Truck from Virginia Department

The City of Samburg has received the gift of a fire truck.

WSET reported the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department donated their 1990 Pierce Fire Engine to the Samburg-Reelfoot Fire Department.

Samburg Fire Chief Ken Hogg said firefighters were in awe of the donation, saying the truck exceeded all expectations and perfectly fit the needs of the community.

Chief Hogg said the donated unit would replace a 1978 model truck that had become unreliable for the department.

Members of the Samburg Fire Department traveled to Virginia to receive the fire truck, and a photo has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.