Samburg to Host Memorial Day Gathering and Fireworks on Saturday

The Town of Samburg will again have their annual Memorial Day celebration.

After postponement last year, the Samburg Tourism Commission has announced events scheduled for Saturday evening.

Tourism member Ed Mayberry told Thunderbolt News about this years celebration.(AUDIO)

Mayberry said the Tourism Commission was also bringing back the always popular fireworks show over Reelfoot Lake.(AUDIO)

Plans call for the fireworks show to begin at approximately 9:00.