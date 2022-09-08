Samburg Utility District receives disaster grant

The Samburg Utility District office that was destroyed in December will have a new office thanks to a federal grant from the Department of Agriculture.

The Samburg Utility District is receiving a $225,000 dollar Community Facilities Disaster grant to build a new office building.

The building will include office space, a public meeting room, a front access area so utility payments can be made.

The previous building which served approximately 200 customers, was destroyed during the December 10th tornado.