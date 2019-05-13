State Representative Bill Sanderson says Governor Bill Lee is showing strong commitment for rural Tennessee.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News at Friday’s Legislative Breakfast in Union City, the Kenton Republican said the new Governor is committed to helping smaller communities achieve success.

Representative Sanderson said agriculture is the backbone of his three county district, and Governor Lee has already shown strong support of farming issues.

Representative Sanderson also announced additional work planned on the I-69 project in Obion County.

Representative Sanderson serves the counties of Obion, Lake and Dyer County.