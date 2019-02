State Representative Bill Sanderson will introduce a bill to promote Reelfoot Lake this week.

The Kenton Republican will introduce House Bill 1067 to the Agriculture and Natural Resources sub-committee.

The bill will designate Reelfoot Lake as a “Tennessee Heritage Site” for purposes of publications, advertisements, marketing and other communications.

Sanderson said the bill will give Tennessee Tourism and other departments an additional talking point when promoting Reelfoot Lake.