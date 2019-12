Christmas Eve is here, and it appears Santa Claus is getting ready for his trip around the world tonight.

Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson told Thunderbolt News, that he has already checked on the status of Santa and his arrival in the area.

Sheriff Jackson said officials at the North Pole also had a request for all local children.

Santa has announced that all boys and girls in the area had really been good this year, and he plans to bring many presents in his sleigh.