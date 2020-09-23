The 36th Annual Santa’s Village in Martin has been canceled.

With UT Martin canceling all activities in the Ned McWherter Ag Pavilion, officials from UT Martin and the City of Martin met and decided to cancel this year’s event.

Martin Parks and Recreation Director Brian Moore says, “Over the four-day event last year, over 17,000 people visited Santa’s Village, resulting in over $50,000 worth of food, toys, and cash donations benefitting We Care Ministries. Moore adds, “The effects of not having Santa’s Village this year will be felt by many. However, we all need to understand that it’s simply not safe to host an event of this scale during this pandemic time, and public safety is paramount.

A statement from the City of Martin says, “The City of Martin works well with UT Martin and is thankful to have used the Ag Complex for nearly 40 years, and the city respects and supports the decision-making regarding facility use on campus during this unprecedented time.”