Final totals will be announced soon on the attendance and donations from the 34th Annual Santa’s Village.

The four-day family holiday event is free, but encourages attendees to bring canned goods to help feed the hungry on a local level.

Last year’s Santa’s Village set a new attendance record with more than 19,000 visitors and more than 18,300 cans of food were donated, and toy donations filled twenty-three 55-gallon bags.

