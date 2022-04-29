Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with events scheduled to collect unused and unwanted medications.

Weakley County Prevention Coalition Director Courtney Echols tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Echols also explains why you shouldn’t just toss those pills in the trash…

(AUDIO)

Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Weakley County is from 10:00 until 2:00 at Fitness 1440 in Martin and Bob’s Pharmacy in Dresden.

Meanwhile, the Obion County Prevention Coalition will be accepting medications from 10:00 until 2:00 at the Obion County Public Library in Union City.