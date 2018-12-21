Governor Bill Haslam says a Tennessee Marine is being remembered following an accident that claimed his life in duty.

21 year old Corporal William “Carter” Ross, of Hendersonville, was declared deceased on December 11th, following five days of search and rescue operations off the coast of Japan.

Corporal Ross, and four other Marines, were aboard the KC-130 Hercules refueling aircraft, when it collided with a fighter jet on December 6th.

In a release, Governor Haslam said all Tennesseans should be proud of this decorated Marine who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep America safe.

A memorial service for Corporal Ross will be held at Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville on Saturday at 11:00.