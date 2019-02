High School Basketball Saturday Night…

Boys Region 7AA quarterfinals’ results

Chester County 75 Westview 71

Crockett County 61 Lexington 46

Jackson Southside 89 Milan 43

South Gibson 54 Jackson Northside 40

Girls Region 7A semifinals’ results

Greenfield 63 TCA 57

Gibson County 60 Trenton Peabody 51

And in college basketball, LSU defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 82 to 80.

UTM women defeated Austin Peay 59 to 58 while UTM men fell to the Governors 92 to 78.

