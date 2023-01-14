Saturday’s Sports Schedule
High School Basketball
Obion Central @ Peabody
Middleton @ Humboldt
Ripley @ Covington
JCM @ McNairy Central
Cairo, IL @ Fulton City
Owensboro Catholic @ McCracken County (girls)
Middle School Basketball
(G) Lake Road vs Black Oak (1:00)
(B) Hillcrest vs Ridgemont (2:15)
(G) Hillcrest vs South Fulton (3:30)
(B) South Fulton vs. Lake Road (4:45), at Obion County Central, airtime at 12:50 on 104.9 KYTN
College Basketball (double-header)
UT Martin @ Southern Indiana, airtime at 4:30 on WCMT
Lindsey Wilson @ Bethel
Dyersburg State @ Cleveland State
Campbellsville @ Freed-Hardeman
Union @ Mississippi College
Southeast Missouri @ Morehead State
Tennessee State @ Tennessee Tech
Little Rock @ Eastern Illinois
Lindenwood @ SIUE
Women’s College Basketball
North Alabama @ Stetson
Men’s College Basketball
Kentucky @ Tennessee, airtime at 10:30 on STAR 95.1
UIC @ Murray State
NFL
NFC Wild Card Playoff:
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers
AFC Wild Card Playoff:
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars