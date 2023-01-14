Saturday’s Sports Schedule

High School Basketball

Obion Central @ Peabody

Middleton @ Humboldt

Ripley @ Covington

JCM @ McNairy Central

Cairo, IL @ Fulton City

Owensboro Catholic @ McCracken County (girls)

Middle School Basketball

(G) Lake Road vs Black Oak (1:00)

(B) Hillcrest vs Ridgemont (2:15)

(G) Hillcrest vs South Fulton (3:30)

(B) South Fulton vs. Lake Road (4:45), at Obion County Central, airtime at 12:50 on 104.9 KYTN

College Basketball (double-header)

UT Martin @ Southern Indiana, airtime at 4:30 on WCMT

Lindsey Wilson @ Bethel

Dyersburg State @ Cleveland State

Campbellsville @ Freed-Hardeman

Union @ Mississippi College

Southeast Missouri @ Morehead State

Tennessee State @ Tennessee Tech

Little Rock @ Eastern Illinois

Lindenwood @ SIUE

Women’s College Basketball

North Alabama @ Stetson

Men’s College Basketball

Kentucky @ Tennessee, airtime at 10:30 on STAR 95.1

UIC @ Murray State

NFL

NFC Wild Card Playoff:

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

AFC Wild Card Playoff:

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars