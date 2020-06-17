The “Vol Network Classics” series continues this weekend with the Tennessee vs. Arkansas football game from October 5, 2002.

The game is the longest game in Tennessee football history, with the Vols and Razorbacks going into six overtimes, with #10 Tennessee eventually defeating 2002 SEC Western Division Champion Arkansas 41-38 at Neyland Stadium.

The overtime periods were dramatic as Tennessee overcame a blocked field goal that still went over the crossbar to tie the game, a fumble that gave the ball back to Arkansas, and an injured starting quarterback – Casey Clausen – who played much of the overtime with a broken collarbone.

Future NFL All-Pro tight end Jason Witten caught the winning TD in the sixth overtime.

The “Vol Network Classics” can be heard Saturday at noon on STAR 95.1.