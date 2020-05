This weekend’s “Vol Network Classics” series features the 2006 Tennessee at Georgia football game from October 7, 2006 in Athens, Georgia.

The 13th-ranked Tennessee Vols defeated #10 Georgia 51-33 at Sanford Stadium. Tennessee trailed the Bulldogs 24-7 late in the first half of the game before rallying for the comeback victory.

In the game, UT quarterback Erik Ainge threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

You can hear the “Vol Network Classics” game Saturday at noon on STAR 95.1.