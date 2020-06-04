This weekend’s “Vol Network Classics” game features the #6 Tennessee Vols and their overtime win over #2 Florida 20-17 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on September 19, 1998.

Some game notes from that contest:

UT placekicker Jeff Hall kicked a field goal in the overtime and Florida missed its field goal attempt that would have sent the game to a second overtime.

It was Tennessee’s first overtime game and the win set off a wild celebration that resulted in both goal posts being torn down.

Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson caused three fumbles in the game was named the Player of the Game.

The win was key game in Tennessee’s 1998 National Championship title run

The “Vol Network Classics” game airs Saturday at noon on STAR 95.1.