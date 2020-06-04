This weekend’s “Vol Network Classics” game features the #6 Tennessee Vols and their overtime win over #2 Florida 20-17 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on September 19, 1998.
Some game notes from that contest:
- UT placekicker Jeff Hall kicked a field goal in the overtime and Florida missed its field goal attempt that would have sent the game to a second overtime.
- It was Tennessee’s first overtime game and the win set off a wild celebration that resulted in both goal posts being torn down.
- Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson caused three fumbles in the game was named the Player of the Game.
- The win was key game in Tennessee’s 1998 National Championship title run
The “Vol Network Classics” game airs Saturday at noon on STAR 95.1.