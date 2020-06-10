Game #9 this week in the “Vol Network Classics” series on STAR 95.1 is the 1991 Tennessee at Notre Dame football game from November 9, 1991.

In that classic game, the #13 ranked Tennessee Vols defeated #5 Notre Dame 35-34 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

The Fighting Irish raced out to a 31-7 lead late in the first half before Tennessee blocked a field goal and ran it back for a touchdown as the half expired to cut the lead to 31-14.

In the second half Tennessee completed one of the greatest comebacks in school history when running back Aaron Hayden scored on 26-yard touchdown pass from Andy Kelly to put the Vols up 35-34 with 4:03 left in the game.

Notre Dame drove for game-winning field goal but defensive back Jeremy Lincoln famously blocked the 27-yard field goal attempt with this backside to preserve the victory.

This broadcast will be dedicated to former Tennessee coach Johnny Majors who passed away at the age of 85 last week and will feature Majors’ pre-game and postgame interviews on the Vol Network that day.

Saturday’s “Vol Network Classics” game airs Saturday at noon on STAR 95.1.