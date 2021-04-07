Scaled-down Soybean Festival planned

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, organizers are planning a scaled-down return of the Tennessee Soybean Festival later this year in Martin.

During the informal meeting of the Martin City Board Tuesday night, Mayor Randy Brundige said the festival would probably take place on a Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a smaller carnival and entertainment by tribute bands.

The pageants leading up to the festival will not be held again this year.

Mayor Brundige said he hoped the award-winning Tennessee Soybean Festival could return to normal next year.